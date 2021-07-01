Jury in Baylor sexual assault trial finds Baylor, football players not responsible

A Harris County civil jury on Wednesday sided with Baylor University and two former football players, clearing them each of responsibility in connection with an alleged campus sexual assault.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 1, 2021
A Harris County civil jury on Wednesday sided with Baylor University and two former football players, clearing them each of responsibility in connection with an alleged campus sexual assault.
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionChris Conley
NewsSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRyon Price
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionChris Conley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRyon Price
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionJay Robison
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAllison Lanza
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionGary Cook
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff