Kanakuk survivors calling for support as Peter Newman’s parole hearing approaches

Serial child sex abuser Peter Newman will be eligible for parole later this year due to the terms of his sentencing, and survivors of his abuse at Kanakuk Kamps are opposing that possibility.

Newman is one among a long list of child sex abuse perpetrators at Kanakuk Kamps, an evangelical Christian camp based in Branson, Mo., facing multiple lawsuits for fraudulent concealment of these sex crimes.

After confessing in 2009 to sexually abusing at least 57 children, Newman was sentenced in 2010 to two life terms plus 30 years in Missouri state prison on multiple counts of statutory sodomy and child enticement. Prior to his sentencing, prosecutors were aware of at least 57 alleged victims of this abuse, on which one prosecutor commented he was “the most prolific child molester I have ever dealt with.” Today it is believed his number of victims and survivors is much higher.

On Sept. 25, Newman is scheduled to have a parole hearing.

In response to this news, survivors are calling for letters of protest to be sent to the Missouri Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole. Letter writers do not have to be survivors of Newman’s abuse and have the option to submit named or anonymous statements to be read in the hearing in front of Newman or in front of the parole board.

The community of survivors, their families and other anti-child sexual abuse activists warn against the impact of Newman’s potential for parole on the safety of children he may encounter outside prison. They also stress the long-term damage his abuse still has on survivors, many of whom suffer from PTSD, addiction and other long-lasting damages as a result of his crimes. Activists say they know of at least 17 survivor suicides.

Journalist Jason Wert, who covers Kanakuk-related news for Branson Tri Lakes News, explained in a recent article that survivors’ stories are too often brushed aside by supporters of Kanakuk, exacerbating the impact of their trauma. This, he says, is why it is important for those who feel strongly about the situation to submit letters and condemn the decades-long patterns of abuse Newman was complicit in.

“Victims of Newman’s abuse, and other children who were harmed by other former Kanakuk staffers … don’t just go away when the next session of camp rolls around and new kids show up,” Wert says. “The damage on these victims lasts their entire lives.”

With this protest, survivors are demanding to be remembered as the parole board makes its decision.

In her call to action post on X, activist and advocate Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, sister of Trey Carlock, who was abused by Newman and died by suicide years later due to his trauma, shared a template for letter writing. In her own letter, which she shared online, she explains, “Clinical experts estimate Newman’s victim count to be between 2,000 and 5,000 due to the patterns of his perpetration, the amount of unfettered access and time with children year-round and the victim count know at sentencing.”

“Newman is not just a felon who should remain behind bars, but a murderer.”

Describing the long-term impact of Newman’s actions, which led to multiple suicides including her brother’s, she says: “Newman is not just a felon who should remain behind bars, but a murderer. … The devastation of Pete Newman’s criminal behavior is incalculable and ongoing. I cannot get my brother back, but I can plead with you to keep kids safe and show victims that the state of Missouri cares about their suffering more than this convicted felon’s freedom.”

Logan Yandell, an abuse survivor and plaintiff in one of the current fraud lawsuits against Kanakuk, also shared his letteron X. Newman, he explains, not only was an abuser but a manipulator.

Yandell writes that just before Newman’s conviction, “He called me at my parents’ home, attempting to convince me not to speak out about the abuse. During that call, he asked invasive questions about my genitals and puberty progress for his own sexual gratification. This manipulation further deepened my trauma and violated my sense of safety and trust. A month later, my parents confronted me about the years of abuse he had inflicted upon me, highlighting his calculated attempt to see if he needed to reveal the truth about my abuse.”

According to survivors who have shared their stories with BNG, it was typical for Kanakuk staffers to call campers throughout the year to maintain a connection with them outside camp season.

Yandell pleads that the parole board take into consideration the deep and long-lasting impacts of Newman’s abuse on survivors and their families, especially in the absence of those who have died by suicide due to his abuse.

Those who would like to join the protest should send their statements to Julie Loveall, senior victim service specialist at the Missouri Department of Corrections Office of Victim Services. Letters may be sent by email or mail and should be submitted before Sept. 24.

Related articles:

Notes from the abused at Kamp Kanakuk: ‘You know what Satan is doing, but you still let him in’

Child sex abuse survivors from Kanakuk, other organizations unite for statute of limitations reform

Pedophilia at Kanakuk: Power, lies and evangelical values that cover up abuse