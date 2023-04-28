Baptist News Global
Kansas senator’s message to non-Christian constituents: ‘I would be happy to try and convert you’

Exclude from home page  |  April 28, 2023

Read the full story: Kansas Reflector

A Republican senator told a Muslim woman that he would be happy to convert her to Christianity when she asked him how he planned to fairly represent all his constituents, not just those who shared his religion.

