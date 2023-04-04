Baptist News Global
Kazakh Authorities Continue To Punish Individuals For Expressing Faith Online

Kazakhstan’s authorities are known to have brought at least 143 administrative prosecutions in 2022 — an average of 12 per month — to punish individuals and organizations for their exercise of freedom of religion or belief.

