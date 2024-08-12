Kentucky seminary changes its name

Baptist Seminary of Kentucky begins the new academic year with a new name that will ring slightly familiar.

The Lexington, Ky.-based school now is known as BSK Theological Seminary.

Seminary trustees approved the change after two years of discussions involving the board and representatives of the seminary’s students, alumni, faculty, administrators and supporters, President David Cassady said.

He called the new identity a “refreshing of our brand” and a “recognition of our heritage.”

“BSK Theological Seminary is a name that allows our identity to thrive and helps posture our school for a growing future,” he said. At the same time, , the name will not sound unfamiliar to those already familiar with the school.

From its founding in 2002, the seminary has been “grounded in the vision of the progressive and ecumenically minded Baptists who birthed the school and called it Baptist Seminary of Kentucky,” Cassady added.

BSK is one of about a dozen seminaries and Baptist houses of studies birthed out of the late 20th century schism in the Southern Baptist Convention that created the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists. The school now enrolls students from 16 states, who take online classes where they live and serve.

The school also has developed partnerships with Simmons College of Kentucky and the National Baptist Convention of America, as well as CBF Virginia and CBF Florida and the Caribbean Islands.

“We continue to hold the same commitments and values, clearly informed by our Baptist roots,” Cassady said. “That will not change. The partnerships we have with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the National Baptist Convention of America also continue and are deeply important to our school.”