Knights of Columbus will cover up mosaics by ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women

July 15, 2024

The Knights of Columbus, an influential Catholic charitable organization, announced Thursday that it will cover up its mosaics made by a famous ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women in a sign of solidarity with victims of abuse.

