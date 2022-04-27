Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

When the Rev. Kyunglim Shin Lee was ordained in 1988, it angered her in-laws for contravening long-held Korean cultural values subordinating women’s roles in society.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 27, 2022
When the Rev. Kyunglim Shin Lee was ordained in 1988, it angered her in-laws for contravening long-held Korean cultural values subordinating women’s roles in society.
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionAndrea Huffman
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCharles Qualls
AnalysisRick Pidcock
AnalysisAnna Sieges
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPriscilla Pope-Levison
NewsAudrey Simango
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionHelle Liht
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKatherine Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJennifer Colosimo
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPriscilla Pope-Levison
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionHelle Liht
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionCharles Haynes
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGrace Sosa
OpinionElket Rodriguez
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionCharles Holley
OpinionKen Sehested
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageJeff Brumley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff