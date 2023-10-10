Baptist News Global
Largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era opens in New Jersey

October 10, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

If stones could talk, sing and tell stories, Yogi Trivedi believes the marble and limestone that adorn the spires, pillars and archways of the stunning Hindu temple in central New Jersey would compose a paean to the divine.

