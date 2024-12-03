Larnelle Harris is still making music

After 50 years in ministry, Larnelle Harris still feels called to make music.

Harris has garnered accolades for his music, including four Grammy Awards, 11 Dove Awards (three for Male Vocalist of the Year) and a Stellar Award for Best Solo Performance. He was recognized by his home state of Kentucky with the Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts, making him the first Christian artist to receive the award.

He has achieved 19 No. 1 radio singles and many top 10 hits, including “How Excellent Is Thy Name,” “I Miss My Time with You,” and “I’ve Just Seen Jesus.”

Over the summer, New Day Christian Distributors released 13 original albums from Harris to all major digital platforms. Five of the recordings released were named Album of the Year at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, and the selected catalog earned five Grammy Awards.

Harris said he is humbled by the fact that his audience receives his artistry as poignant and relevant, transcending trends. According to him, it is the message of God that keeps him going. The songs he sings are an internalized part of his testimony.

Harris began singing and performing when he was 9 years old and remembers his early days well. Singing has been part of his own discipleship process, he said. “I always want to put myself in the place where God can do his work in my heart and my life.”

Now as a veteran in the Christian music scene — a rarity — Harris is concerned about where the music industry is headed. He believes more singers should be less involved with the popularity contest of the industry and more focused on the ministry aspect of pleasing God through their music.

“Can you imagine your position in life being dependent on other human beings determining what you deserve to have?” he asked. “I’m not bad-mouthing anybody, but I can’t watch a lot of the talent shows on TV because of that. A lot of times we hand people something they are not ready for.”

A trailblazer for being one of the first Black Christian artists to break through in mainstream white Christian music, Harris reflects back on his calling in life. “I don’t know what a trailblazer is, I understand the words, but you know, this all goes back to the first concert I ever did when I was 9.”

Miss Georgia, the woman who taught piano lessons in town to every kid who wanted them or didn’t want them, found out Harris could carry a tune and started taking him around to various places to sing. Sometimes those songs would bring tears to his eyes.

“I was a little kid. I didn’t understand it all, but over the years, as I have looked back on a lot of those people, ordinary people with extraordinary gifts influenced my life and career.”

Also, if it weren’t for the support of his wife, family and friends, his journey would have been more challenging, he said. After winning one of his four Grammy Awards, his wife reminded him of his place in life.

“My wife is a note person, she likes to put things down on paper. So, every morning I get up, there is a note giving me my instructions for the day. I thought after winning a couple of Grammys there wouldn’t be a note. I go downstairs, there’s a note, and it says, ‘Larnell, love you. We are so proud of you; listen, take out the trash and get that trash that you missed in the garage the other day.’”

That grounding provides focus, he said. “This is not about us; ministry is about (Jesus) and he chooses. I am so thankful that he has chosen to allow us human beings to be a part of reaching out to God’s soul of the world. Keep your eyes on Jesus. It’s really simple.”