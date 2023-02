Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” the new movie about the end of the world, has it all: boring action sequences, jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine, altar calls, a postscript message from former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a joke about former President Barack Obama being the Antichrist, a painfully clunky script and even a Romanian politician who has a bland American accent.