Less than half of Americans believe Trump will reduce price of groceries

After a presidential election that reportedly turned on fears about inflation, less than half of Americans now say they believe President-elect Donald Trump will be able to reduce the price of groceries.

Debates about the price of food staples such as bacon and eggs were recurring themes of the 2024 presidential race.

Now, in a national survey by Gallup, a majority of Americans say they do not believe Trump will “reduce the price of groceries and other items.” Only 47% believe he will be able to do so.

A stronger majority (58%) believe Trump will “improve the economy” while 39% believe he will not.

Americans on the whole are most optimistic that Trump will be able to address his other primary campaign issue. Gallup found 68% believe Trump will “control illegal immigration.”

“Smaller majorities believe he will reduce unemployment, keep the country safe from terrorism, improve the economy, keep the country out of war, cut people’s taxes or reduce the crime rate,” a Gallup release explains.

“Conversely, majorities of Americans do not think Trump will heal political divisions in the country, improve the quality of the environment, improve the health care system, improve race relations, improve education, substantially reduce the federal budget deficit, improve conditions for minorities and the poor, or reduce the prices of groceries and other items.”

The results are from a Dec. 2-18 poll of a representative national sample.

Gallup notes partisanship “strongly influences Americans’ expectations for Trump’s accomplishments in his upcoming term”:

Majorities of Republicans — ranging from 66% to 99% — are optimistic he will achieve each of the 17 goals measured.

Majorities of Democrats are skeptical about Trump’s prospects on each. But a third or more are positive he’ll achieve a few of his top-ranking issues, particularly controlling illegal immigration.

Independents’ outlook is similar to the national average on all issues.

