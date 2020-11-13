Let’s battle the Q conspiracy with true biblical knowledge

The current Q cult is the most extensive and complete brainwashing encompassing the largest segment of the American people that I have seen in my lifetime, and a vast number of Christians are included among the adherents.

Yesterday, a friend of mine tried to convince me, without one shred of evidence, that the presidential election was thrown by conspirators transcending the two major political parties, extending globally, and when it is uncovered it will reverse the election results and all the 5 million votes propelling President-elect Biden into the White House.

This level of delusion is a sad state of affairs for this nation.

I am not concerned that “secular humanists” will take down the nation. I am very concerned that Q and Q tenets constitute a real threat to the collective soul of this nation and the practices of biblical New Testament religion centered upon the person and work of Jesus Christ.

In some sense, Q has been syncretized with Christianity, formulating a bizarre manifestation of civil religion.

The following tenets and/or results of the movement can be identified:

First, that there is a global deep state seeking to destroy the United States of America that is being fought and resisted by the current president.

Second, that said deep state and the president’s resistance to it is part and parcel to biblical apocalyptic teaching related to the end of the age.

Third, that the deep state is also closely connected to a global pedophile ring with its source in Hollywood and powerful political figures (namely, Hillary Clinton).

Fourth, that COVID-19 is a “Plandemic,” a giant money-making operation and master control effort designed to force all U.S. citizens to receive a vaccine embedded with a super micro-chip (falsely identified with the mark of the beast, Revelation 13:15-18) enabling the tracking of their movements and gathering of data from the people — all in light of an almost total denial of the smart phone and social media’s capabilities to actually amass data from millions of users.

“Many pastors have fallen prey to Q, as well as other Christian leaders.”

Fifth, a belief that conspiracy theory and alternatives to mainstream news channels constitute a more reliable source of truth than “fake news” — along with the practice of labeling as “fake news” anything contrary to one’s position, narrative or worldview.

Sixth, the employment of Bible verses to encourage followers to stand firm against “evil elites,” scientists and experts — generally seen by Q followers as people ignorant of the “truth” or evil purveyors of lies.

Seventh, a growing penchant for violence and calls for armed conflict among its adherents in preparation for a “second civil war.”

Eighth, a deleterious impact on the FBI and law enforcement agencies who work to actually reduce sex trafficking and pedophilia crimes.

Ninth, belief in spiritual awakening in America through the embracing of Q teachings and cryptic prophecies, and the hatred, dehumanization and demonization of all who question the Q teachings, especially other Christians and pastors — the fracturing of the church.

Finally, every contradiction and logical fallacy in their evaluation of reality is explained away through the epistemology of the Q movement. This may be the single most dangerous element of the movement. Any data or evidence contrary to their position is dismissed out of hand, and the one attempting to call attention to the inconsistencies is deemed evil, and/or is a “liberal” or theological heretic.

Here we have some of the major tenets of a sociological/theological cult posing a real threat to both church and society. Many pastors have fallen prey to Q, as well as other Christian leaders. We must stay the course now through education and the teaching of sound doctrine, but we also must be willing to pay the price, since there will be a price to pay as we battle Q with discipleship, true biblical knowledge and education in our churches and institutions.

Donald Lee Fawcett is a graduate of Howard Payne University, where he studied religion and sociology, and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned a master of arts degree in theology and a doctor of ministry degree in the Roy Fish School of Evangelism and Missions. He also has a background in science and has served as pastor and as a staff member in four Texas Baptist churches and as adjunct professor in the Department of Christian Studies at Howard Payne University from 2003 to the present. After 17 years as network mssionary in the Heart of Texas Baptist Network, he recently became pastor of Grosvenor Baptist Church in Brown County, Texas. Don is the founder and of Kingdom Kinetics, a global organization catalyzing kingdom movement in the world.

