Letter to my Black daughter on the 2024 election

Zyan, you haven’t gotten home yet from school, but there are tears running down my eyes as I hear Vice President Harris in the background conceding the election. This morning when you went to school, I could tell in your beautiful little round face that you were disappointed, and as your father I wanted to fix it. I know you and your little girlfriends are disappointed, especially Abigayle, who campaigned and knocked on doors for Vice President Harris.

I’m writing this letter hoping that it will be your guide in the future.

Last night, I noticed you were looking on your computer and iPad at the same time for the results, hoping that things would turn out differently. I even heard you say to your mom, “Mommy she worked so hard, why isn’t she winning?”

I so wanted to fix it for you. I’m the fixer in the family, and it’s your first real experience of seeing the ugly side of America’s hatred for someone who looks like you. I don’t believe all the people who voted for former President Trump are racist and sexist; however, I do believe racism and sexism played a huge part in her loss.

America is a racist and sexist country, and for that, Zyan, I am sorry.

As you already know, I’ve interviewed both candidates and seen their staffs up front. I’ve also interviewed former Vice President Pence, who you’ve met before and he too understands what you’re feeling — although former President Trump at least didn’t try to have you killed (you know that I love dad jokes).

However, his laws regarding women’s health unfortunately could injure you and your friends, and this is hard to understand. As I hear Vice President Harris in the background, her words are ringing true to my ears to this page. It’s OK to feel disappointed.

We’ve always taught you that your character and integrity matter, so I’m deeply troubled our country decided to ignore those traits in electing a president. As your father, I am hoping you won’t ignore those traits.

Although Trump lacks character, you can’t afford to. As a Black girl, you will be held to a much higher standard, which leads me to my next point. There will be times when you will be the most qualified person and still not get the position. Vice President Harris was the best qualified person of the two, and she still lost.

There will be times when you will lose but you must not let the pain sidetrack you. As a Black female, you don’t have the choice to give up.

As you were headed to bed last night, you mentioned you felt scared if President Trump were to win, and even asked God why he was letting him win. As you know, I don’t speak for God, but I do know we can trust that God allows all things to happen for a reason.

As a Christ follower, I’m deeply perplexed why people who claim the name of Christ would vote for someone like him. Which leads me to a very important point: What makes your faith impactful is not who you vote for but your actions. For many Christ followers, I’m deeply concerned about their own character and actions.

Your grandfather, who passed away before you were born, made the stand to come to America. I can still remember him saying, “I ran to come to America so you could stand in your decisions as my son.”

As a family, we have made the decision that we will stand against racism and hatred at all levels. I’ve lost some interviews and assignments based on racist behavior and you will too. We are called to stand with the marginalized.

Because we live in the state of Georgia, we were bombarded with negative ads, one of them being Trump criticizing transgender people. You and I have spoken about this issue and walked through Scripture regarding it. The ads were degrading and homophobic in nature and sinful. We are never to degrade or make fun of others, even if we think our Bible tell us to do so.

My prayer is that you will value Scripture, including verses that call for us to love and stand with people who are oppressed and marginalized.

As your Black father, I want you to know something you already know: I’m on your side. I’m sorry the outcome of this election wasn’t what you thought it should be, but my prayer is that, with the memory of your grandfather, you will keep standing even on days that seem like all hope is lost.

Maina Mwaura is a Florida native who is a graduate of Liberty University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is a full-time freelance writer for numerous publications. He and his family live in Kennesaw, Ga.