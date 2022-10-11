Letter to the Editor: Don’t be so harsh on white males and end-times believers

Letter to the Editor

October 11, 2022

Dear Editor:

I read with rising anger the recent opinion piece from Rodney Kennedy, “The two apocalyptic movements threatening America.” Bottom line up front: Kennedy is part of the problem, not part of the solution.

His specious attack upon Christian masculinity should never have seen the light of day on your pages. Perhaps if he actually had a genuine pastoral concern for those he so savagely disparages — Christian white males and any concerned with the end times — he wouldn’t be so un-Christian as to condemn all such.

Perhaps if he had genuine pastoral heart, he would be concerned to learn about the concerns of the people he so easily condemns — many of their concerns are absolutely valid and deserve the church’s attention, sympathy and resolution to the degree possible.

I am saddened to read such hateful op-ed articles in a Baptist online publication. Please screen out such hateful writers in the future.

As for Kennedy, he wrote: “America doesn’t need more apocalyptic males; American needs more suffering sacrificing servants.”

I say, stick to the gospel and stay out of the politics of personal destruction; you’re a pastor, not running for a Democrat office.

I say, after you, hater. You go first and give us the example. If you’re good enough — actually doing what you preach — then, and only then, will we follow. But you’d better keep it biblical. The moment you let secularism or politics infect your preachments, we’re gone.

Please do not permit such hate to be promulgated in your pages again.

R.C. Rochte, Fredericksburg, Va.