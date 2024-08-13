Letter to the Editor: I am the unnamed source

Dear Editor:

Mark, mystery solved. Please let your BNG readers know that I am the “rogue, non-professional, lone ranger source” that provided the Abuse of Faith information to Phillip Robertson that you referenced in your Aug. 5 article.

It was irresponsible for you to have given Christa Brown a platform to spread such a false and vicious attack on a good and decent man like Phillip — especially when you know that her entire abuse story that the Abuse of Faith was primarily based on was completely fabricated. As per the email below as well as many others, I have provided Phillip extensive information that the Abuse of Faith presented no evidence of a child sexual abuse crisis in the SBC.

Now that Bart, Jared, Rolland, Ed, Jonathan, Russell, J.D., Bruce and the ARITF guys are gone, the new SBC and Executive Committee leadership team will finally be able to open this Abuse of Faith investigation that I have been requesting for four years now.

And one more thing, Mark, I would suggest that you and (Robert) Downen read all of the depositions in the Hunt/Guidepost lawsuit as I have before either of you write another word about the so-called victim in this case that Megan (Basham) named in her book. This “victim” and her husband are not innocent parties as you portrayed them to be in the BNG article that you wrote today.

The husband’s call to Guidepost on February 11 appeared to be financially motivated at the expense of his wife and to also benefit his SATF friends. And the tactics that Guidepost used to develop the Hunt story just days before the Guidepost report was published are simply chilling. After many months, their investigation turned up nothing against any Executive Committee member, so they resorted to fabricating one against Johnny just hours before the report was published and released on May 15, 2022.

They admitted under oath that they only had one brief interview with Johnny about this 2010 incident on May 12, but had nine interviews with the (name redacted) beginning back in February 2022. And after all of those interviews, they still were apprehensive in publishing the Hunt story but did so because they needed an “impact” story for their report that involved a high-profile SBC figure. And they admitted that since this brief encounter was not a sexual assault, they should not have included it in the report accusing Johnny of a sexual assault.

Allen Jordan, Katy, Texas

Editor’s note: BNG’s editor vehemently disagrees with the opinions expressed by Allen Jordan, who is a frequent and relentless email correspondent not only with BNG but other media outlets and SBC leaders. While we find his views repugnant and his arrogance astounding, it is time to let him have his say publicly so that you, the reader, may understand the forces at work to deny the reality of a sexual abuse problem in the SBC. In email correspondence, Jordan has repeatedly slandered and vilified Christa Brown and other sexual abuse survivors, and it is time for him to give public account for his words. That is why we have published his letter, which was received Monday, Aug. 12. He asked us to let you know he was the source of information sent to Phillip Robertson, and we have obliged.