Letter to the Editor: Where do ‘we’ go?

Dear Editor:

Where do “we” go? Where do “we” fit in? Is there a place for us?

Those of us who do believe strongly in the sanctity of human life and that abortion goes against God’s commands, but do not believe women and doctors involved should be convicted of murder. We who believe that sanctity of life goes far beyond abortion to ensuring adequate health care for as many as possible, and that it also means compassionately caring for all, even legal or illegal migrants.

Those of us who know God is indeed sovereign over the entire created order but asks for and requires human assent to complete salvation.

Those of us who revere our sovereign God’s word, believing it to be without flaws and mistakes, but know the term “inerrant” has far too political a meaning in the present culture. Those who believe in soul competency, allowing for the individual believer to interpret Scripture for him/herself under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, but are appalled when some of God’s words are taught as myths and legends.

Those of us who recognize God created differences between the sexes but believe even women can and should strive to be whatever God calls them to be, even preachers and teachers of the Bible. Those who do not believe women are inferior to men or to be subjugated and repressed.

Those of us who are horrified at the number of embryos destroyed after in vitro fertilization procedures but recognize IVF is a miracle for those Christian couples who are unable to conceive children any other way.

Those of us who recognize the calling of a pastor involves many things and that they should be evangelistic but know the term “pastor” itself is simply the English translation of the Greek word for shepherd, therefore the pastor needs to be first of all leading the local flock into Christian growth. And that in addition to being evangelistic, we also may be called to feed the hungry and clothe the naked.

Finally, those of us who believe homosexual relationships are not God’s plan for our lives, but desire to find ways to bring all into a relationship with Christ first so that their new Heavenly Father can then transform each individual into his image.

Numerous articles in the past few years have highlighted the steady shift of the Southern Baptist Convention toward ultra-conservative, far-right views and stances, while other articles have noted the gradual shift of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship toward the left or liberal perspective. Recent articles have pointed out the widening gulf between these two Baptist bodies.

My question is: Is there anything in existence to fill this gap? For those of us in the middle, uncomfortable with both extremes, are we still Baptist, or some other “weird” denomination? I repeat, where do we fit?

Ken Tatum, Tullahoma, Tenn.