Liberty University shake-ups continue as Falwell Jr.’s son leaves post as VP

April 15, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The son of former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has left the school, vacating his post as vice president of university operations roughly eight months after his father resigned in the wake of scandal.

