LifeWay inks out-of-court agreement with former CEO Thom Rainer

October 9, 2020

LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, announced late Tuesday (Oct. 6) that it had reached an out-of-court agreement with former President and CEO Thom Rainer.

