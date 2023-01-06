Lilly Endowment launches initiative to strengthen Christian preaching

The Lilly Endowment has made the first 32 grants in a new project to “help Christian pastors strengthen their abilities to proclaim the gospel in more engaging and effective ways.”

A news release from the Indianapolis-based endowment explained: “The ultimate aim is to foster and support preaching that better inspires, encourages and guides people to come to know and love God and to live out their Christian faith more fully.”

The first grant recipients in the Compelling Preaching Initiative are primarily educational institutions that train pastors, although other recipients serve the preaching craft in other ways, such as broadcasting and research.

Applicants were invited to submit proposals for up to $1.25 million to be used for up to a five-year period “to design and implement programs that will help pastors enhance their practices of preaching to reach individuals both within and beyond congregations.”

“Churches may now be at another inflection point when preachers may again need to adapt to changing communication practices and forms of media to ensure the gospel message is accessible for all audiences.”

“At many points in history, Christian preachers have needed to adapt their preaching practices to engage new generations of hearers more effectively,” said Christopher Coble, the endowment’s vice president for religion. “They have taken the gospel message into fields and homes, and used print, radio, television and other new technologies and media to expand the reach of their ministries. Many religious leaders believe churches may now be at another inflection point when preachers may again need to adapt to changing communication practices and forms of media to ensure the gospel message is accessible for all audiences. With this new initiative we ask, ‘What needs to be done today?’”

Applications for the next cycle of grants are due May 15, and those chosen will be announced in fall 2023.

The Lilly Endowment has earmarked $75 million for this project. Over several decades, the endowment has funded a variety of projects intended to advance the work of clergy readiness and theological education.

In addition to the 32 grants made late last year, the endowment has made a $6.53 million grant to Calvin University to help it launch the Compelling Preaching Coordination Program. Based at the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, the coordination program will facilitate mutual learning among current and future grantees in the initiative as they share insights, resources and best practices.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location

Initial grant recipients in the Compelling Preaching Initiative, receiving grants ranging from $829,000 to $1 million, are: