Local pastor confirms attendance at Jan. 6 Trump rally, says he wasn’t part of violent mob

Exclude from home page  |  January 26, 2021

Read the full story: Decaturish

Tommy Ferrell, the lead pastor at Briarlake Church in greater Decatur, confirmed he attended the March to Save America Rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 but said he did not join the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol that day.

