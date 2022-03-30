Baptist News Global
Long delayed, Deborah Lipstadt nomination for antisemitism envoy passes committee

March 30, 2022

Following an eight-month-long delay, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday (March 29) approved the nomination of noted antisemitism scholar Deborah Lipstadt to be the State Department’s envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism.

