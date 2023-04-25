Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Losing Ballot Issues on Abortion, G.O.P. Now Tries to Keep Them Off the Ballot

Exclude from home page  |  April 25, 2023

Read the full story: The New York Times

Voters pushed back decisively after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, approving ballot measures that established or upheld abortion rights in all six states where they appeared.

More Articles