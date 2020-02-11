Baptist News Global
Louisiana church fires: Holden Matthews pleads guilty to state, federal crimes

CuratedUSA Today  |  February 11, 2020

Read the full story: USA Today

Holden Matthews, accused of setting fire last year to three predominantly black St. Landry Parish churches, entered plea deals Monday in state and federal courts, facing a minimum of 10 years in prison

