Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod president calls for excommunicating white nationalists

February 23, 2023

The president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod has called for the excommunication of unrepentant white supremacists in the church’s ranks, rebuking an extremist effort to exert influence within the conservative Lutheran denomination.

