Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries

One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 21, 2022
One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhillip Thomas
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChristina Stanton
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPhillip Thomas
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChristy S. Edwards
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLaurie Taylor
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff