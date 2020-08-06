Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Magazine report is aimed at silencing nuns on sex abuse, says Vatican critic

Exclude from home page  |  August 6, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

An article in a Jesuit magazine describing alleged exploitation of nuns in Catholic convents has been criticized as an attempt to silence members of women’s religious orders who have begun to speak out against sexual abuse by priests.

More Articles