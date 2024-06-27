Majority of American Jews support Biden in two polls

Two recent polls of Jewish Americans show President Biden continues to draw on broad support, with each suggesting that more than 60% of U.S. Jews will likely vote for the Democratic incumbent over former President Donald Trump.
BNG staff | June 27, 2024
