Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Make no mistake, if there’s a war between Russia and Ukraine, it will be a religious war

Exclude from home page  |  February 23, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Putin has now ordered Russian troops into Donetsk and Luhansk. The first major conflict between two Orthodox Christian nations since the War of the Stray Dogs in 1925 has likely just begun.

More Articles