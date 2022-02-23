Make no mistake, if there’s a war between Russia and Ukraine, it will be a religious war

Putin has now ordered Russian troops into Donetsk and Luhansk. The first major conflict between two Orthodox Christian nations since the War of the Stray Dogs in 1925 has likely just begun.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 23, 2022
