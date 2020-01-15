Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Many churchgoers in U.S. don’t know the political leanings of their clergy

CuratedPew Research Center  |  January 15, 2020

Read the full story: Pew Research Center

Among U.S. adults who attend religious services a few times a year or more often, almost half say they’re not sure whether the clergy at their congregation are Democrats or Republicans, and roughly a quarter say their clergy are a mix of both.

More Articles