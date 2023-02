Read the full story: Religion & Politics

In June of 2021, Marvin Olasky eased his lanky, 71-year-old frame into a desk chair and began writing his bimonthly magazine column. The title: “One Year to Go.” After nearly three decades as editor-in-chief at WORLD, the muckraking evangelical news magazine known for its “biblically objective” reporting, Olasky was ready for a gradual, understated retirement in July of 2022—a “glide path,” he called it.