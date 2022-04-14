Baptist News Global
Maryland lawmakers expand who can perform abortions after overriding governor’s veto

Maryland lawmakers voted over the weekend to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that would allow health practitioners outside of physicians — including nurse practitioners, midwives and physician assistants — to perform abortions.

