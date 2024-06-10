Baptist News Global
Matthew Krishanu’s Divine Paintings About Religion And Upbringing In South Asia

June 10, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Personal history, memory and imagination are key to the work of London-based painter Matthew Krishanu, whose atmospheric, pared-back compositions explore childhood, religion and the legacies of colonialism.

