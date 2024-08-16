Baptist News Global
Mediators hold new Gaza ceasefire talks and hope to head off a wider war

August 16, 2024

Read the full story: The Associated Press

International mediators held a new round of talks Thursday aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages, with a potential deal seen as the best hope of heading off an even larger regional conflict.

