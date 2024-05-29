Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Melinda French Gates Is Now Funding Reproductive Rights Initiatives

Exclude from home page  |  May 29, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced Tuesday that over the next two years, her charity will dole out $1 billion to initiatives focused on women, including those working to protect reproductive rights in the United States.

More Articles