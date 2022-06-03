Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mennonite Church USA passes resolution committing to LGBTQ inclusion

Exclude from home page  |  June 3, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The governing body of the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States passed a resolution on Sunday (May 29) confessing to “committing violence against LGBTQ people” and committing to LGBTQ inclusion.

More Articles