Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial.
July 7, 2023
