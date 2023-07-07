Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

Exclude from home page  |  July 7, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial.

More Articles