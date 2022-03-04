Methodists, Mormons back latest Scouting bankruptcy plan to fund survivor claims

Two faith groups that have long supported the Boy Scouts of America have committed to take key roles in the scouting organization’s latest bankruptcy reorganization, the fallout from tens of thousands of claims of sexual abuse in its ranks.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 4, 2022
Two faith groups that have long supported the Boy Scouts of America have committed to take key roles in the scouting organization’s latest bankruptcy reorganization, the fallout from tens of thousands of claims of sexual abuse in its ranks.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsKen Sehested
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionChristy Edwards
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRichard Wilson
NewsDavid Bumgardner
AnalysisTodd Thomason
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner, Mark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsKen Sehested
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLaurel Cluthe
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBob Browning
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionDavid M. Holley
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionAshley Robinson
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff