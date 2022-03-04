Baptist News Global
Methodists, Mormons back latest Scouting bankruptcy plan to fund survivor claims

March 4, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Two faith groups that have long supported the Boy Scouts of America have committed to take key roles in the scouting organization’s latest bankruptcy reorganization, the fallout from tens of thousands of claims of sexual abuse in its ranks.

