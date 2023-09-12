Baptist News Global
Michigan Catholic group wins zoning fight over display of Stations of the Cross

September 12, 2023

A Catholic group will be allowed to post religious displays along a privately owned “prayer trail” depicting the last day of Jesus, after a zoning fight with a local government in southeastern Michigan went all the way to a federal appeals court.

