Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mike Pence writes messages on bombs meant for Lebanon. Would Jesus do that?

Exclude from home page  |  January 10, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Mike Pence, once the vice president of the United States, signed his name on Israeli artillery shells intended to be used in an attack on Lebanon in a war that has already killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

More Articles