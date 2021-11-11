Mike Pompeo’s campaigning for Trump from Jerusalem was illegal, investigation finds

A federal investigation said that Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act when, as Secretary of State, he addressed the Republican National Convention in 2020 from Jerusalem.
BNG staff | November 11, 2021
