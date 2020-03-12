Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Ministry in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak

CuratedThe Christian Citizen  |  March 12, 2020

Read the full story: The Christian Citizen

“We are in an uncertain time, a liminal space. Perhaps it is not so much a dystopia as living into the reality of Lent this season—wandering in the wilderness of a COVID-19 outbreak.”

More Articles