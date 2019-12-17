Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job or inquire about sponsor ads on this page, contact Barbara Francis at 336-717-1135, ext. 8 or [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Colorado



BI-VOCATIONAL SENIOR PASTOR. First Southern Baptist Church, Durango, CO, are searching for a bi-vocational senior pastor for congregation of approximately 40 members located in Southwest Colorado. Minimum 20 hours per week required. Detailed information on qualifications and compensation including Pastor/Church Covenant, Church Survey Information, City of Durango Information and related links may be found at www.durangosouthernbaptist.com. The application process and requirements may also be found on the church website under “Pastor Search.” Open and read the file marked “Application Direction” before submitting application. Please save “Biographical Profile Form” and “Reference Release” to your computer for completion and submission. Email: [email protected]. (Posted 11-19-19)

Indiana

MULTI-BIVOCATIONAL MINISTRY. The staff of American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky (http://abc-indiana.org/) is actively seeking ministers who are called to multi-vocational ministry. Positions in a variety of settings are open, and compensation and benefits vary. Candidates generally will need to supplement church salary with other employment and must have, or be willing to seek, recognition as an American Baptist minister. The ministry context of American Baptist Churches of IN/KY provides opportunity for professional growth and support. Additionally, churches network with one another, and also in mission and ministry opportunities on a global scale. Please send cover letter, along with a resume, ABPS profile, or ABCINKY resume form (http://abc-indiana.org/ministerial-leaders-seeking-placement/abc-in-ky-resume-form/) to Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford at [email protected]. (Posted 11-4-19)

Kentucky

WORSHIP PASTOR. Macedonia Baptist Church, Owensboro, KY, is seeking a dedicated, compassionate, and organized individual to lead our worship in a full-time position and will be responsible for leading in music and related preparations for all services (Sunday morning, Sunday evening, and Wednesday evening), as well as planning, organizing, promoting, and evaluating a comprehensive music program in our church, and shall have an in-depth knowledge of audio/visual media and participate in outreach programs. We adhere to the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. Please email resume to [email protected]. (Posted 11-14-19)

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Gibbon Baptist Church, a stable, American Baptist Church in Gibbon, Nebraska, with a church family of 150-175, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor. The qualified candidate will provide Christian pastoral leadership in all areas of our church, working with our congregation to fulfill our mission statement of “Glorifying God through worship, discipleship, and service.” The applicant should have a shepherd’s heart and a vision to Grow our faith, Build God’s kingdom, and Connect with others. This Pastor should have strong and challenging Biblically-based preaching and teaching abilities, and a passion for evangelism, discipleship, and families. See https://www.gibbonbaptist.org/ to visit church website. Interested Pastor Candidates should send their resume or ABPS profile to Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 11-8-19)

NorthCarolina

ORGANIST/MUSIC ASSISTANT. First Baptist Church, in the heart of downtown Raleigh, NC, seeks a part-time Organist/Music Assistant to help plan and lead worship music and music education programs of the church. Responsibilities include providing music for 11 a.m. Sunday service; midweek rehearsal accompaniment; leadership of children’s, youth, or handbell choir; playing for seasonal services, including Ash Wednesday, Holy Week, Christmas Eve; and playing for special services, including weddings and funerals. The position requires approximately 15-20 hours per week. A Bachelor of Music degree is required, and a master’s degree is preferred. The candidate must have superior keyboard proficiency, must be able to work collaboratively, and must be committed to ministry through music. Visit http://fbcraleigh.org/ organistmusicassistant/ for more information. (Posted 12-11-19)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Westwood Baptist Church in Cary, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor for Music and Worship. This person will help lead our congregation in diverse and dynamic worship experiences; help set an environment for worship that transcends the walls; lead a comprehensive music and worship ministry; and help us transition from a casual traditional worship service toward a more blended multi-generational worship model. Church life at Westwood is active and vibrant, offering a wide range of missions and ministry expressions. Westwood is a strong church with a solid future. We are continuing to explore ways we can better engage our community and expand the spiritual impact we have on those around us. For more information, or to share a resume, email [email protected]. (Posted 12-5-19)

MINISTER WITH YOUTH & COLLEGE STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. Are you a minister who has a strong passion for youth and college ministry? Do you value authentic relationships with pre-teens, teens and young adults that create space for questions and insights that challenge, inform, and mold a deepening of faith that carries lifelong significance? Are you looking for a church environment where the ministry to youth and college-aged persons appreciates their contribution to the church community and the larger society? Are you ready to lead and nurture pre-teens, teens and young adults as they are seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ? If so, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit https://fbcraleigh.org/fbcsearch/ to learn more about our congregation, this position, and to apply. (Posted 12-5-19)

WORSHIP PASTOR. Cornerstone Baptist Church is a Southern Baptist church located in Greensboro, NC. Cornerstone is led by Lead Pastor Dr. Rick Byrd. The church currently has two services offered at 9:00a, and 10:30a. The first service offers a blended worship style with a choir while the second service is contemporary with a full band. Attendance currently runs around 400 each Sunday. For more information, view the full church profile at frootgroup.com/cornerstonegso. To apply, email your resume to Meggan at [email protected]. (Posted 12-4-19)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, NC is seeking the full-time pastor that God has been preparing to lead our church. We are looking for someone who is interested in ministering to all age groups, as we are a multi-generational congregation. Trinity is a welcoming church that loves to worship God through beautiful music, Christ-centered messages, Bible study, fellowship and community outreach. We have an average attendance of approximately 120 for Sunday morning worship. Located in western NC, in the heart of Catawba County, we are a diverse, safe, family-oriented community that offers good schools, many cultural activities, sports and business opportunities. Our ideal candidate will have a theologically sound education from an accredited seminary or divinity school. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to our search committee email address: [email protected]. (Posted 11-27-19)

MINISTER OF SPIRITUAL FORMATION AND ADMINISTRATION. The Wake Forest Baptist Church of Wake Forest, NC is seeking a Minister of Spiritual Formation and Administration. The ideal candidate will possess a seminary degree with a minimum of five years ministry experience. Responsibilities include leading the church’s spiritual formation ministry and the administrative operations of the church. Resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 11-4-19)

Oregon

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRY. First Baptist Church of McMinnville, OR, seeks a person to become the half-time leader for their music program. The task is to coordinate, facilitate and nurture the varied musical programs of the church (adult & children’s choirs, hand bells, ukuleles, etc.) The church has 180 members who center around the mission statement of: Together we respond to the call of the Spirit and the teachings of Jesus to learn, love, serve and seek justice and joy for all. Applicants should have bachelor’s degree in music and relevant successful experiences. To learn more visit the website at www.fbcmac.org, the Instagram page @fbcmac, the Facebook page at FBC McMinnville, Oregon. To apply, please send a one-page cover letter and a resumé to [email protected] or to Director of Music Ministry Search Team, First Baptist Church, 125 SE Cowls Street, McMinnville, OR 97128. (Posted 11-8-19)

