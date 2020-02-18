Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job or inquire about sponsor ads on this page, contact Barbara Francis at 336-717-1135, ext. 8 or [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

PASTOR. York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield, Alabama, is seeking a full-time Pastor who will lead the Church under God’s direction to be a lighthouse in the Shoals area. An energetic, tireless worker who inspires the Church to serve in the same way. Relevant ministerial experience is preferred. Send resume to: Pastor Search Committee, York Bluff Baptist Church, 301 N. Atlanta Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660. (Posted 2-4-20)

Back to top of page

Georgia

ORGANIST/CHOIR DIRECTOR. First Baptist Church, Savannah, Georgia, seeks a full-time organist/choir director who has advanced relevant degree(s), at least five years’ experience with choirs of all ages, and can provide references from current and previous positions. Handbell directing desirable. Salary commensurate with education level and experience. We offer full benefits. Complete job description, information on the church and its 1922 E. M. Skinner instrument (4M/P, 68 ranks, 4000+ pipes) and links to email a letter of application, résumé, and video/audio recordings of playing and directing can be found at http://fbcsavmusic.com. All applicants will be considered without regard to race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, or national origin. The position is now open and we hope to fill it soon. (Posted 2-10-20)

Back to top of page

Hawaii

YOUTH LEADER. Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Mililani Mauka, Hawaii, is seeking a part-time interim youth leader. Approx. 13 hours weekly. $20-25 per hour. Primary responsibilities are to lead youth/young adult small groups on Sunday mornings and Wednesday and Thursday evenings with assistance of volunteers and co-leaders. Youth leader will meet with lead pastor on a weekly basis to discuss and review events and Bible lessons and will partner with the Worship or Small Group Leaders to plan for and incorporate any youth-related worship music & other meeting needs. Other duties include research and preparation of Sunday morning bible study lessons from pre-approved Christian educational resources and the preparation of group activities to strengthen relationship bonds. Leader will also communicate and partner with parents on a monthly basis to encourage parent involvement and assistance and work with the financial secretary to plan, budget, and manage youth group annual/monthly expenses. Please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 1-31-20)

Back to top of page

Indiana

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church (FBC) in southern Indiana is in search of a full-time Senior Pastor. FBC is located in the center of Bedford, Indiana, a small city with a population of 14,000. FBC is in search of a Pastor who can lead the 300 active member congregation into the future. They are looking for a pastor who can provide Bible-based topical preaching and other pastoral responsibilities such as visitation, teaching, and counseling. FBC is looking for a pastor to aid in the growth of the congregation and participate in evangelism and pastoral care. FBC is seeking a pastor who is active in church management, ministries, and the community. The educational expectation for Pastor is a minimum of 4 year Bachelor degree and working toward or having attained a Master of Divinity with a minimum of 2-year ministerial experience. Please contact Mark Thompson at [email protected]. (Posted 2-13-20)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Brazil, Indiana, is not your typical, county seat, congregation. We are diverse, culturally and economically. For several years we have engaged in ministry to confront the challenges of our community – poverty, addition, childcare, food deficits, housing and more. We work cooperatively with other churches and social agencies for the benefit of all. Everything we do is built upon the foundation of God’s love for all of us through Jesus Christ. Because we believe this is our calling, we desire a pastor who senses this same calling, who will become part of our larger community, and who will encourage us, support us, and work with us as together we serve beyond our walls. We love God. We love one another. We love our community. If this is your heart, we look forward to exploring all of this with you! Contact Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford ([email protected]). (Posted 1-15-20)

YOUTH MINISTER. First Baptist Church, Bedford, Indiana, is prayerfully seeking a part-time Youth Minister (20 hours / week) to come alongside us in reaching the youth of the community. The selected candidate will develop and administer Bible-based programs for an established middle and high school youth ministry, including worship services and mission projects. The youth minister must have teaching and mentoring skills to nurture teens in their social and emotional needs and be passionate in leading youth to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Having a heart for youth and a strong personal faith, this person will be encouraged to develop relationships with youth and parents through their presence at school and community activities with a further goal of reaching other youth within the community. Finally, the selected candidate will integrate youth ministry into the larger ministry philosophy of the church in ways that promote intergenerational dialogue, understanding, and collaboration. Send resume to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

MULTI-BIVOCATIONAL MINISTRY. The staff of American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky (http://abc-indiana.org/) is actively seeking ministers who are called to multi-vocational ministry. Positions in a variety of settings are open, and compensation and benefits vary. Candidates generally will need to supplement church salary with other employment and must have, or be willing to seek, recognition as an American Baptist minister. The ministry context of American Baptist Churches of IN/KY provides opportunity for professional growth and support. Additionally, churches network with one another, and also in mission and ministry opportunities on a global scale. Please send cover letter, along with a resume, ABPS profile, or ABCINKY resume form (http://abc-indiana.org/ministerial-leaders-seeking-placement/abc-in-ky-resume-form/) to Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford at s[email protected]. (Posted 1-2-20)

Back to top of page

Kansas

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Herington, Kansas, is seeking an associate pastor who will work in areas of church growth, evangelism, communicating the faith, building the fellowship of believers, pastoral care, and occasional preaching. Please contact Gregg Hemmen ([email protected]) if interested. (Posted 2-4-20)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

MULTI-BIVOCATIONAL MINISTRY. The staff of American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky (http://abc-indiana.org/) is actively seeking ministers who are called to multi-vocational ministry. Positions in a variety of settings are open, and compensation and benefits vary. Candidates generally will need to supplement church salary with other employment and must have, or be willing to seek, recognition as an American Baptist minister. The ministry context of American Baptist Churches of IN/KY provides opportunity for professional growth and support. Additionally, churches network with one another, and also in mission and ministry opportunities on a global scale. Please send cover letter, along with a resume, ABPS profile, or ABCINKY resume form (http://abc-indiana.org/ministerial-leaders-seeking-placement/abc-in-ky-resume-form/) to Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford at [email protected]. (Posted 1-2-20)

Back to top of page

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in Rockville, Maryland, Mount Calvary Baptist Church has approximately 1000 members and is affiliated with American Baptist, USA and American Baptist Churches of the South (ABCOTS). Mount Calvary Baptist Church expects a dynamic preaching, Christ-centered, visionary servant leader with strong family values, administrative leadership skills, pastoral care manner, and well-grounded gospel knowledge. The Senior Pastor must possess the ability to preach, teach, and live out the gospel. The successful applicant will be an ordained Baptist minister with at least five years of cleric experience and possess at minimum a Master’s Degree in Divinity (M.Div.) from an accredited seminary or university. Salary is negotiable. If you are interested in applying: www.mtcbc.org/pulpit-search-information. (Posted 1-27-20)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

DIRECTOR OF YOUTH AND COLLEGE MINISTRIES. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte NC, an inclusive community for spiritual formation and social justice, is seeking a full-time Director of Youth and College Ministries who will be responsible for the leadership, vision, planning, and execution of our church’s growing youth programs and for building a sustainable college ministry. They will work with the Youth Leadership Council, the Ministry of Faith Formation, volunteers and other church staff to support the faith and life development of middle, high school, and college students. MPBC is affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists and has historically been a welcoming and affirming congregation. MPBC is passionately committed to diversity, inclusivity, and justice, therefore, all are invited to apply, particularly women, minority, and LGBTQ candidates. Bachelor’s Degree, required. Master’s Degree, required. Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in youth and/or college ministry, required. Divinity School, Seminary, preferred. Please email cover letter and resume to [email protected]aptist.org by March 15, 2020. (Posted 2-18-20)

PASTOR. Emmaus Way Church, Durham, NC, (emmausway.net)—an open and affirming, ecumenical community with laity from diverse theological backgrounds—seeks a pastor (approximately 20-25 hrs/wk) to enliven our existing ministry among children and youth. Founded in 2005, Emmaus Way has been perpetually shaped by intentional dialogue among disparate voices seeking fresh, liberating ways into God’s redemptive work. Recent years have substantially grown the presence of new parents and children in that conversation, such that young people (birth to teen) now comprise one-third of our congregation. Because we understand children as whole people rather than incomplete adults, we find ourselves amidst energizing tension around where their growing presence reshapes our shared efforts to understand and be about the Kingdom of God. We deeply desire a pastor who will lead us creatively into that tension, as we continue fostering intergenerational, gospel-shaped community that integrates and empowers children and adults. Please see http://www.emmausway.net/pastor-job-opening. (Posted 1-30-20)

MINISTER OF SPIRITUAL FORMATION AND ADMINISTRATION. The Wake Forest Baptist Church of Wake Forest, NC is seeking a Minister of Spiritual Formation and Administration. The ideal candidate will possess a seminary degree with a minimum of five years ministry experience. Responsibilities include leading the church’s spiritual formation ministry and the administrative operations of the church. Resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 1-15-20)

Back to top of page

Oklahoma

YOUTH MINISTER. Community Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, is looking for a full-time youth minister. Creativity and a love for kids of all ages is required. The successful candidate must pass a background check. Please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

MUSIC MINISTER/WORSHIP LEADER. Community Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, is looking for a part-time Music Minister/Worship Leader. Compensation will depend on qualifications and experience. A willingness to work with the adult and children’s choirs, plus the handbell choir will make up the core responsibilities. Hours will be flexible but require Sundays from 9am-noon, and Wednesday evenings from 5-7pm. Having the ability to play a musical instrument is desired but not required. Creativity is a must and the successful candidate must also be willing to pass a background check. Please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

Back to top of page

Pennsylvania

SHORT-TERM MISSION ASSOCIATE. (Part-Time Exempt) International Ministries is searching for a Short-Term Mission Associate responsible for performing relational and administrative duties on a professional level to facilitate programs as well as spearhead initiatives related to the engagement of youth and young adults in the work of International Ministries. This position works in association with and under the supervision of the Director of Short-Term Mission, and in collaboration with volunteer staff, Mission Mobilization Team, and the Global Mission Team. For complete job posting and how to apply visit our website https://www.internationalministries.org/stm-associate/. (Posted 1-10-20)

MISSION PARTNERSHIP COORDINATOR. (Full-Time Exempt) International Ministries is searching for a Mission Partnership Coordinator to work closely with global servants and their mission partnership teams (MPTs) to achieve effective support for the missionary and associated ministry. This role provides a connection between global servants, their area directors, the home office Global Mission Team and Donor Services to resolve donation issues and assist global servants to achieve their personalized support goal (PSG). The Mission Partnership Coordinator also provides emotional and spiritual encouragement for global servants and their MPT members. For complete job posting and how to apply visit our website https://www.internationalministries.org/full-time-mission-partnership-coordinator/. (Posted 1-10-20)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee is seeking a pastor who will celebrate our history, embrace our present, and lead us into the future. Our Pastor Search Committee has engaged in a deliberative and prayerful discernment process, the results of which are our Pastor Profile and Church Profile. Interested candidates can access those documents via the following link: http://fbcknox.org/pastorsearchcommittee/. We are seeking candidates with a seminary degree from an accredited institution and experience in the ministry. Preferred qualifications include a terminal degree and pastoral experience, particularly in a similarly-sized or urban church. Ultimately, however, our committee and our church are committed to being guided by the Holy Spirit in the pastor search process. We encourage any potential candidates to apply who, after seeking the Lord’s guidance, feel called to explore ministry at First Baptist Knoxville. To submit a resume or express your interest, please email us at [email protected]. (Posted 2-10-20)

Back to top of page

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Derbyshire Baptist Church is a vibrant, moderate church located in the West End of Richmond, Virginia. We are affiliated with the River City Faith Network, Virginia Baptist Mission Board, Cooperate Baptist Fellowship and the Southern Baptist Convention. We are looking for a Minister of Music who is able to work with the ministerial team to maintain excellence in the worship experience by creatively leading a multifaceted music ministry. If you have a passion for serving Jesus and want to work in a healthy church environment, send your resume to – Attn: Minister of Music Search Team at [email protected]. (Posted 2-13-20)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR STUDENTS. God has called University Baptist Church (UBC), Charlottesville, VA, to minister to the University of Virginia community and to the residents of the Greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community serving as agents of Christ’s love and justice for those in need and offering a vital family of faith. This Associate Minister will be responsible for leading the collegiate and youth ministries of UBC. This will be a full-time position and requires an engaged and enthusiastic “people person” with an innovative spirit. UBC has had an auditioned choir for college students for over 47 years. The new minister will build on this established foundation and expand the college ministry. The congregation and staff are committed to making a vibrant collegiate ministry a signature program of the church. UBC has also had a vibrant youth ministry for generations, and the new minister will lead and grow this ministry. If interested, email a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]. (Posted 1-30-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE