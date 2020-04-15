Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CONTEMPORARY WORSHIP. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Contemporary Worship. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/worshipemployment. Please submit resumes and examples of your worship leading via e-mail to: [email protected] (Posted 3-26-20)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER TO KIDS AND FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Huntsville, AL, is seeking an Associate Minister to Kids and Families, who in coordination with the Minister to Kids and Families, is responsible for the church’s ministry to kids, birth through grade 6, and their families. This a full-time, salaried position on the ministerial staff team, responsible for supporting the visionary leadership and direction of an integrated kids’ ministry. This includes Sunday morning Bible study, music & missions, special events and seasonal ministries for kids and their families.In a city that is often referred to as the “Rocket City,” we are a church dually-aligned with SBC & CBF…often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. Check out our website (www.fbchsv.org), listen to a sermon or two, do some Facebook research- www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistHuntsvilleKids, www.facebook.com/fbchsv/ and if you think this might be a great fit – here’s what you can do next: send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-23-20)

Indiana

SENIOR PASTOR. Hopewell Baptist Church is actively seeking and fervently praying for a senior pastor to call our church home. We are looking for a spiritual leader who has excellent speaking abilities and can communicate relevantly, biblically-accurate messages each week. Our prayer is that with this individual we can work together to grow our church and continue positively impacting our community in various capacities. Hopewell Baptist Church is located in a beautiful, rural community in southeastern Indiana, just 90 minutes from three major cities: Louisville, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis. Our church is rich in tradition and history but also has touches of outreach programs and modern facilities in which we strive to provide a warm inviting atmosphere for people of all ages. Contact Mark Thompson by email: [email protected]. (Posted 3-3-20)

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, Terre Haute, Indiana, is searching for a bi-vocational Pastor to guide us in our next spiritual chapter. We strive to bring God, His word and all of His blessings to Terre Haute and the surrounding areas. Eighth Avenue has been a part of spreading God’s word in the Wabash Valley area for over 100 years. The Church here is proud to have a food pantry, full-time choir, pianist, organist, Sunday morning and evening worship services. We are looking for a Pastor who has great energy when it comes to your faith. Someone who is very knowledgeable in His word and the teachings of the Bible. If you are looking for a Church that wants to grow spiritually and in numbers then this could be the right fit for you. Please contact Mark Thompson via email: [email protected]. (Posted 3-3-20)

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Waldron (Indiana) Baptist Church is seeking a bi-vocational pastor for a small-town church; in an ever-changing community. The one thing that has not changed is the values of helping your neighbor when a need arises. Waldron is home to almost 1000 residents and more and more becoming a transient bedroom community. There is a huge opportunity for outreach. WBC has positioned itself as the only Church in town with active youth and community outreach. Sitting in a beautiful historic building, WBC is seeking a pastor to provide vision, energy, and direction to continue to reach this community in desperate need for Jesus. Please contact Mark Thompson via email: [email protected]. (Posted 3-3-20)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Summitville, Indiana is an energized, small, older congregation, seeking new ways to reach a younger audience with the good news of Jesus. The church is seeking a part-time Associate Pastor to begin a new ministry specifically aimed at outreaching young adults, youth and children. The position will require development of a vision, strategies and programs to reach this target group. First Baptist Church is an American Baptist congregation affiliated with the American Baptist Churches of Indiana/Kentucky. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 2-28-20)

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in Rockville, Maryland, Mount Calvary Baptist Church has approximately 1000 members and is affiliated with American Baptist, USA and American Baptist Churches of the South (ABCOTS). Mount Calvary Baptist Church expects a dynamic preaching, Christ-centered, visionary servant leader with strong family values, administrative leadership skills, pastoral care manner, and well-grounded gospel knowledge. The Senior Pastor must possess the ability to preach, teach, and live out the gospel. The successful applicant will be an ordained Baptist minister with at least five years of cleric experience and possess at minimum a Master’s Degree in Divinity (M.Div.) from an accredited seminary or university. Salary is negotiable. If you are interested in applying: www.mtcbc.org/pulpit-search-information. (Posted 4-2-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF WORSHIP, MUSIC AND THE ARTS. Greystone Baptist, (Raleigh NC) seeks a full-time Minister of Worship, Music, and the Arts. We are seeking a worship leader to share their musical, creative, teaching and pastoral gifts as part of our ministerial team. The candidate will bring an understanding and appreciation for a broad spectrum of musical genres and artistic expressions. They would collaborate with musicians and members in developing, planning, and directing music that enhances our worship. This position also works with lay leadership in all areas of ministry in the life of the Church. Candidates should be outstanding musicians with church worship leadership experience. Bachelor’s degree and experience in music ministry, conducting, and worship leadership required. Graduate degree from an accredited seminary or divinity school with a concentration in church music (or similar training) preferred. For more information, visit www.greystonechurch.org . If God leads you to Greystone, email your resume to [email protected] by May 15, 2020. (Posted 3-26-20)

PASTOR. (part-time or bi-vocational) for Calvary Baptist Church, West Asheville, NC. Calvary is a moderate congregation, supportive of women in all positions of leadership and ministry, of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, of benevolence ministries of the Baptist State Convention of NC, and of local agencies and ministries focused on meeting needs. The church is comprised largely of older adults, average Sunday attendance in approximately 60, and the budget for 2020 is c.$250,000. For fuller profiles of the church and of the pastor’s role or to submit a resume, email Guy Sayles, [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-20)

Pennsylvania

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Dallas Baptist Church is an SBC congregation in northeast Pennsylvania with an average weekly attendance of 40. We are seeking a dynamic bi-vocational pastor to lead Sunday morning worship and to give oversight to our various ministries. He should love the Lord and have a heart for the community. With growth, the pastorate is projected to become full-time. Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 570.606.7798. (Posted 3-4-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME SENIOR PASTOR. Chester Baptist Church, Chester, VA, (www.chesterbaptist.com), a Baptist General Association of Virginia congregation, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. The pastor is responsible for leading staff, church leadership and members in accomplishing the church’s mission to “Create devoted followers of Jesus Christ”. A more detailed job description is available at http://www.chesterbaptist.com/senior-pastor-job-posting. Resumes should be submitted by April 30, 2020, to [email protected]. (Posted 3-23-20)

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRIES. Freemason Street Baptist Church in downtown Norfolk, VA, is searching for a Director of Music Ministries. The Director of Music Ministries is responsible for leading and engaging our community, all ages and abilities, in the ministry of music to support the Mission of FSBC: To seek to transform lives by worshiping God, building relationships, developing disciples, and serving our neighbors. The Director of Music Ministries reports directly to the Senior Pastor and is a staff representative to the Worship and Music Team. The Director will also be expected to contribute to the team spirit of the staff and congregation through fellowship, presence, encouragement, cooperation, collaboration, and prayer. More information about the job qualifications and responsibilities can be found at www.freemasonstreet.org. All resumes should be submitted to [email protected]. (Posted 3-23-20)

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA, is seeking a part-time Director of Music. For more information or to submit a resume, contact Pastor Kirby Smith at [email protected]. (Posted 3-4-20)

