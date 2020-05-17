Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CONTEMPORARY WORSHIP. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Contemporary Worship. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/worshipemployment. Please submit resumes and examples of your worship leading via e-mail to: [email protected] (Posted 3-26-20)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER TO KIDS AND FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Huntsville, AL, is seeking an Associate Minister to Kids and Families, who in coordination with the Minister to Kids and Families, is responsible for the church’s ministry to kids, birth through grade 6, and their families. This a full-time, salaried position on the ministerial staff team, responsible for supporting the visionary leadership and direction of an integrated kids’ ministry. This includes Sunday morning Bible study, music & missions, special events and seasonal ministries for kids and their families.In a city that is often referred to as the “Rocket City,” we are a church dually-aligned with SBC & CBF…often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. Check out our website (www.fbchsv.org), listen to a sermon or two, do some Facebook research- www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistHuntsvilleKids, www.facebook.com/fbchsv/ and if you think this might be a great fit – here’s what you can do next: send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-23-20)

Back to top of page

Colorado

PASTOR. Pine River Valley Baptist Church, Ignacio, CO, is seeking a Pastor. Located in southwest Colorado in rural Ignacio, PRVBC is an Independent Baptist Church using the KJV Bible, concerned with winning lost souls to Jesus, supports missionaries and has an AWANA Club for children. We are looking for an ordained Baptist minister who is biblically qualified, personable with solid doctrine, experienced in pastoring and leadership in the growth and development of a congregation and in adult and youth ministry. Duties will include overseeing the church ministry in all facets in a loving and gracious manner including teaching, preaching, singing, soul winning, prayer service, visitation of sick, shut ins and prospective members, oversee youth ministry and lead the church in business and spiritual decisions and have an outgoing personality to reach into the community. If interested, please submit your resume to: [email protected]. (Posted 4-30-20)

Back to top of page

Indiana

PASTOR. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is a historic American Baptist church, founded in 1837, located in northwest Indianapolis. The congregation is looking for a part time or bivocational pastor who can lead this small, diverse congregation into the future. They are looking for a pastor to provide leadership through pastoral care, preaching, evangelism, and mission promotion, along with the ability to work with church staff. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is an American Baptist congregation affiliated with the American Baptist Churches of Indiana/Kentucky and American Baptist Churches USA. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 4-24-20)

Back to top of page

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in Rockville, Maryland, Mount Calvary Baptist Church has approximately 1000 members and is affiliated with American Baptist, USA and American Baptist Churches of the South (ABCOTS). Mount Calvary Baptist Church expects a dynamic preaching, Christ-centered, visionary servant leader with strong family values, administrative leadership skills, pastoral care manner, and well-grounded gospel knowledge. The Senior Pastor must possess the ability to preach, teach, and live out the gospel. The successful applicant will be an ordained Baptist minister with at least five years of cleric experience and possess at minimum a Master’s Degree in Divinity (M.Div.) from an accredited seminary or university. Salary is negotiable. If you are interested in applying: www.mtcbc.org/pulpit-search-information. (Posted 4-2-20)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina



MINISTER OF WORSHIP, MUSIC AND THE ARTS. Greystone Baptist, (Raleigh NC) seeks a full-time Minister of Worship, Music, and the Arts. We are seeking a worship leader to share their musical, creative, teaching and pastoral gifts as part of our ministerial team. The candidate will bring an understanding and appreciation for a broad spectrum of musical genres and artistic expressions. They would collaborate with musicians and members in developing, planning, and directing music that enhances our worship. This position also works with lay leadership in all areas of ministry in the life of the Church. Candidates should be outstanding musicians with church worship leadership experience. Bachelor’s degree and experience in music ministry, conducting, and worship leadership required. Graduate degree from an accredited seminary or divinity school with a concentration in church music (or similar training) preferred. For more information, visit www.greystonechurch.org . If God leads you to Greystone, email your resume to [email protected] by May 15, 2020. (Posted 3-26-20)

Back to top of page

South Carolina

MINISTER OF STUDENTS AND RECREATION. First Baptist Church Laurens, SC, located in the Upstate of South Carolina and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking a Minister of Students & Recreation to join four other ministerial staff members. The position is focused on students 6th through 12th grade but also includes work with college students, church recreation opportunities and involvement with other ministerial staff in pastoral care, worship planning, etc. FBC Laurens is a growing church which currently averages 450 in worship with a strong mix of ages. The student ministry has also experienced growth in recent years with projections of 50-65 active youth for the Fall of 2020. Last year, FBC Laurens completed major capital improvements including renovation of all youth space. We welcome your resumes through June 1. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-20)

Back to top of page

Virginia

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR STUDENTS. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, is seeking to minister to the University of Virginia Community and to the residents of the Greater Charlottesville-Albemarle Community serving as agents of Christ’s love and justice for those in need and offering a vital family of faith. This Associate Minister will be responsible for leading the collegiate and youth ministries of UBC. This will be a full-time position and requires an engaged and enthusiastic “people person” with an innovative spirit. Responsibilities: Lead the collegiate ministry to greater spiritual growth reflective of UBC. Lead the youth ministry and spiritual formation of UBC teenagers. Participate and lead in Sunday morning worship. Regular communication with the congregation about the collegiate and youth ministries. Engage all members of the congregation in collegiate and youth ministry. Ensure collegiate and youth ministry events and meetings are on the church calendar. Develop personal, discipling relationships with college students and the youth and their families through visitation and time spent together. Mentor others in methods of discipleship. A seminary degree from an ATS-accredited seminary or divinity school is required. If interested email a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]. (Posted 5-13-20)

PRESCHOOL DIRECTOR. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, VA, is seeking a Preschool Director who is passionate about leading the preschool staff to provide an excellent Christ-centered, developmentally appropriate education to all preschool students. The Director is responsible for the overall administration of the Mount Vernon Preschool/Child Enrichment Center. The Director will work with any church partnership committees necessary for the purposes of overall management between the church and the school, but shall report directly to the Minister for Children & Families for ministry responsibilities and for performance management, administrative and budget-related responsibilities. Hours: 33.75 hours week. Day: M-F (6.75 hours a day). Time Preferences: M-F (7:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.) Skills required: A Bachelor’s Degree in a field related to child development. A minimum of 1 year experience in a preschool or day care setting. The Director must meet all Program Director qualifications pursuant to 22 VAC 40-185190. To have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. To request a full Position Description, and Requirements, email [email protected]. (Posted 5-11-20)

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRIES. Freemason Street Baptist Church in downtown Norfolk, VA, is searching for a Director of Music Ministries. The Director of Music Ministries is responsible for leading and engaging our community, all ages and abilities, in the ministry of music to support the Mission of FSBC: To seek to transform lives by worshiping God, building relationships, developing disciples, and serving our neighbors. The Director of Music Ministries reports directly to the Senior Pastor and is a staff representative to the Worship and Music Team. The Director will also be expected to contribute to the team spirit of the staff and congregation through fellowship, presence, encouragement, cooperation, collaboration, and prayer. More information about the job qualifications and responsibilities can be found at www.freemasonstreet.org. All resumes should be submitted to [email protected]. (Posted 3-23-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Baptist Women in Ministry, Inc. is seeking to call a full-time Executive Director. Responsibilities include advocating for Baptist women in ministry within churches and denominational entities, developing BWIM’s network of ministers, mentoring women ministers and congregations in Baptist life, and fundraising to carry out BWIM’s mission and vision. Minimum requirements include a Master’s Degree (M.Div. or equivalent degree preferred), and a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and at least three references (in one PDF) to Rev. Courtney Allen Crump, search committee chair, at [email protected]. Job description and more information can be found at bwim.info/executive-search. Application deadline is May 22, 2020. (Posted 5-1-20)

Back to top of page