Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Colorado

PASTOR. Pine River Valley Baptist Church, Ignacio, CO, is seeking a Pastor. Located in southwest Colorado in rural Ignacio, PRVBC is an Independent Baptist Church using the KJV Bible, concerned with winning lost souls to Jesus, supports missionaries and has an AWANA Club for children. We are looking for an ordained Baptist minister who is biblically qualified, personable with solid doctrine, experienced in pastoring and leadership in the growth and development of a congregation and in adult and youth ministry. Duties will include overseeing the church ministry in all facets in a loving and gracious manner including teaching, preaching, singing, soul winning, prayer service, visitation of sick, shut ins and prospective members, oversee youth ministry and lead the church in business and spiritual decisions and have an outgoing personality to reach into the community. If interested, please submit your resume to: [email protected] . (Posted 4-30-20)

Back to top of page

Indiana

PASTOR. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is a historic American Baptist church, founded in 1837, located in northwest Indianapolis. The congregation is looking for a part time or bivocational pastor who can lead this small, diverse congregation into the future. They are looking for a pastor to provide leadership through pastoral care, preaching, evangelism, and mission promotion, along with the ability to work with church staff. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is an American Baptist congregation affiliated with the American Baptist Churches of Indiana/Kentucky and American Baptist Churches USA. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 4-24-20)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Gibbon Baptist Church, a stable, American Baptist Church in Gibbon, Nebraska, with a church family of 150-175, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor. The qualified candidate will provide Christian pastoral leadership in all areas of our church, working with our congregation to fulfill our mission statement of “Glorifying God through worship, discipleship, and service.” The applicant should have a shepherd’s heart and a vision to Grow our faith, Build God’s kingdom, and Connect with others. This Pastor should have strong and challenging Biblically-based preaching and teaching abilities, and a passion for evangelism, discipleship, and families. See https://www.gibbonbaptist.org/ to visit church website. Interested Pastor Candidates should send their resume or ABPS profile to Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 5-28-20)

Back to top of page

South Carolina

MINISTER OF STUDENTS AND RECREATION. First Baptist Church Laurens, SC, located in the Upstate of South Carolina and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking a Minister of Students & Recreation to join four other ministerial staff members. The position is focused on students 6th through 12th grade but also includes work with college students, church recreation opportunities and involvement with other ministerial staff in pastoral care, worship planning, etc. FBC Laurens is a growing church which currently averages 450 in worship with a strong mix of ages. The student ministry has also experienced growth in recent years with projections of 50-65 active youth for the Fall of 2020. Last year, FBC Laurens completed major capital improvements including renovation of all youth space. We welcome your resumes through June 1. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-20)

Back to top of page

Virginia

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR STUDENTS. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, is seeking to minister to the University of Virginia Community and to the residents of the Greater Charlottesville-Albemarle Community serving as agents of Christ’s love and justice for those in need and offering a vital family of faith. This Associate Minister will be responsible for leading the collegiate and youth ministries of UBC. This will be a full-time position and requires an engaged and enthusiastic “people person” with an innovative spirit. Responsibilities: Lead the collegiate ministry to greater spiritual growth reflective of UBC. Lead the youth ministry and spiritual formation of UBC teenagers. Participate and lead in Sunday morning worship. Regular communication with the congregation about the collegiate and youth ministries. Engage all members of the congregation in collegiate and youth ministry. Ensure collegiate and youth ministry events and meetings are on the church calendar. Develop personal, discipling relationships with college students and the youth and their families through visitation and time spent together. Mentor others in methods of discipleship. A seminary degree from an ATS-accredited seminary or divinity school is required. If interested email a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]. (Posted 5-13-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE