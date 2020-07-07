Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Georgia

GLOBAL MISSIONS OPERATIONS SPECIALIST. Do you have a passion for God’s mission in the world? Excellent administrative skills and organizational acumen? Have you ever wondered if God could use your gifts to advance God’s mission on earth as in heaven? If so, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) may have just the opportunity for you. CBF Global Missions seeks an Operations Specialist to provide administrative support to senior leadership, manage departmental processes and projects, and serve as the primary point of contact for partners that relate to CBF’s mission engagement in twenty countries on four continents. The position reports directly to Coordinator of Global Missions and requires a broad interest in cultures and theological literacy. Please visit our website at https://cbf.net/employment to complete the CBF application for employment and view instructions on how and where to send your cover letter and resume. For questions, you may email [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-20)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia, located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

Indiana

SENIOR PASTOR. The First Baptist Church of Plainfield, Indiana, is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA and seeking to call a Senior Pastor for full-time ministry in Plainfield, Indiana. Plainfield is a growing community located just west of Indianapolis. This ministry leadership position includes supervision of staff (pastoral and administrative), congregational care, partnership with the elected Executive Board and other boards, and establishing and leading the church ministry vision. Interested persons should send an email to: [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-20)

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Gibbon Baptist Church, a stable, American Baptist Church in Gibbon, Nebraska, with a church family of 150-175, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor. The qualified candidate will provide Christian pastoral leadership in all areas of our church, working with our congregation to fulfill our mission statement of “Glorifying God through worship, discipleship, and service.” The applicant should have a shepherd’s heart and a vision to Grow our faith, Build God’s kingdom, and Connect with others. This Pastor should have strong and challenging Biblically-based preaching and teaching abilities, and a passion for evangelism, discipleship, and families. See https://www.gibbonbaptist.org/ to visit church website. Interested Pastor Candidates should send their resume or ABPS profile to Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 5-28-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER WITH YOUTH & COLLEGE STUDENTS. Are you a minister who has a strong passion for youth and college ministry? Do you value authentic relationships with pre-teens, teens and young adults that create space for questions and insights that challenge, inform, and mold a deepening of faith that carries lifelong significance? Are you looking for a church environment where the ministry to youth and college-aged persons appreciates their contribution to the church community and the larger society? Are you ready to lead and nurture pre-teens, teens and young adults as they are seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ? If so, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit http://www.fbcraleigh.org/youthcollegesearch to learn more about our congregation, this position, and to apply. (Posted 6-29-20)

Texas

CHILDREN’S PASTOR OR CHILDREN’S MINISTRY DIRECTOR. Champion Fellowship, Brenham, TX, is seeking a full-time Children’s Pastor or Children’s Ministry Director to reach children from birth through 6th grade. Requirements: Five years of full-time Children’s Ministry experience. Ability to work with a team of staff members for ministry input and accountability, a team player. A professing Christian who agrees with The Baptist Faith and Message-2000. A Christian character that is Faithful, Available, Approachable, and Teachable. Must present a neat, professional, and well-groomed personal appearance. Able to coordinate, supervise, and work well with volunteers, guardians, children & church employees. Excellent computer skills, word processing, and email. Ability to effectively connect and communicate with others in the setting of Brenham, TX. Salary & Benefits – Negotiable; based on experience. For more information, go to http://www.sbc.net/jobs/24653/childrens-ministry-pastordirector. Send resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 6-16-20)

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is searching for a Minister of Music: The purpose of this position is the development and coordination of a fully graded choir program and such vocal or instrumental ensembles as may be feasible to provide appropriate music for the worship services and ministries of the church. Appropriate music is understood to be music that is scripturally and theologically sound. This music should impress the mind and touch the heart to inspire a positive response to the Gospel from people, and which is also used as a vehicle to offer praise, adoration, and supplication to God. Responsibilities include: Oversee enlistment, development, and direction of all musical groups including, but not limited to: Children’s Choirs, IMAGE Youth Choir, Chancel Choir, Golden Tones Sr. Adult Choir, Young Musicians Handbell Choir, Ringing for Him Youth Handbell Choir, Master Ringers and Orchestra. Supervise the selection and procurement of music. Work with the Pastor to plan worship services. And serve as worship leader, especially in the area of music. If interested, please send resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR STUDENTS. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, is seeking to minister to the University of Virginia Community and to the residents of the Greater Charlottesville-Albemarle Community serving as agents of Christ’s love and justice for those in need and offering a vital family of faith. This Associate Minister will be responsible for leading the collegiate and youth ministries of UBC. This will be a full-time position and requires an engaged and enthusiastic “people person” with an innovative spirit. Responsibilities: Lead the collegiate ministry to greater spiritual growth reflective of UBC. Lead the youth ministry and spiritual formation of UBC teenagers. Participate and lead in Sunday morning worship. Regular communication with the congregation about the collegiate and youth ministries. Engage all members of the congregation in collegiate and youth ministry. Ensure collegiate and youth ministry events and meetings are on the church calendar. Develop personal, discipling relationships with college students and the youth and their families through visitation and time spent together. Mentor others in methods of discipleship. A seminary degree from an ATS-accredited seminary or divinity school is required. If interested email a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]. (Posted 5-13-20)

