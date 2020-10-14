Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

PASTOR. Alpine Baptist Church, Alpine, AL, is accepting resumes for a bi-vocational pastor. We would like to see our small membership grow and experience the special bond we share at our little country church. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and our congregation consists of teachers, principals, Board of Education employees, students, repairmen, medical personnel, office workers, farmers, stay at homers and retirees. We love the Lord and enjoy helping those in need in our community as well as each other. We have a lovely pastorium next door to the church that is ready for our next pastor and his family. Our location is centrally located to several cities including Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Pell City and Birmingham. Salary is $25,000 +, depending on education and experience. The package also includes a pastorium plus utilities allowance, possible retirement contribution, ​travel reimbursement and vacation. For more information, go to https://alpinebaptistchurch.weebly.com/pastor-search.html for job description and directions. If you have questions, please email us at ​​​[email protected]. (Posted 9-14-20)

Georgia

PASTOR. Madison Baptist Church, Madison, GA, is seeking a Pastor who has a strong commitment to service to God’s church and to the community, is filled with the Spirit and exhibits God’s wisdom in his daily walk and especially through his service as Pastor. 5-10 years of pastoral experience are preferred, and an MDiv is the minimum theological education required. A strong candidate must have the ability to effectively lead and motivate the staff to achieve the goals of Madison Baptist Church and strive to be an integral part of the faith community of Madison and Morgan County. Resumés may be sent to [email protected] gmail.com. (Posted 10-1-20)

Indiana

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Camden, IN, is an American Baptist Church located in a small town in North Central Indiana. The congregation seeks a part-time pastor who can support the congregation in teaching, preaching pastoral care, and education, and lead the congregation in outreach. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 9-3-20)

Kentucky

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Morehead, KY, aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is seeking a Senior Pastor to serve our congregation and lead its ministries. For the most part we are college educated, with many members holding advanced degrees. Many members and regular attenders are professionals at Morehead State University and St. Claire Regional Medical Center; others are attorneys, teachers, managers, business owners and self-employed. As a congregation with a median age of approximately 50, we are working to attract more young adults and young families of our community to participate in our fellowship. Our mission statement: “We are a community of faith where all are welcome, trust is present, risks are taken, and where the gifts and graces of our Lord enable us to be the people God knows us to be.” To apply for this position, please send your resume to: First Baptist Church of Morehead, 123 East Main Street, Morehead, KY 40351, or email it to [email protected], by Nov. 1, 2020. (Posted 9-10-20)

Louisiana

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Together for Hope Louisiana, a faith based, non-profit community development program in Lake Providence, Louisiana is announcing a full time Fellowship position as Executive Director for the Together for Hope Louisiana program. This is a two-year commitment which can be renewed, to lead the anti-poverty, assets based community development and advocacy work in the Louisiana Delta. It is a full-time position based in Lake Providence with benefits which includes housing and utilities. Application deadline is October 1. Job description and details at http://cbfla.org/TFH%20Position%20Open.html. (Posted 9-8-20)

NorthCarolina

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR OF YOUTH AND COLLEGE MINISTRIES. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte NC, an inclusive community for spiritual formation and social justice, is seeking a full-time Director of Youth and College Ministries who will be responsible for the leadership, vision, planning, and execution of our church’s growing youth programs and for building a sustainable college ministry. They will work with the Youth Leadership Council, the Ministry of Faith Formation, volunteers and other church staff to support the faith and life development of middle school, high school, and college students. MPBC is affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists and has historically been a welcoming and affirming congregation. MPBC is passionately committed to diversity, inclusivity, and justice, therefore, all are invited to apply, particularly women, minority, and LGBTQ candidates. MPBC is also an ecumenical and inter-faith congregation that is home to people from many different denominations, faith backgrounds, and religious traditions. We are accepting applications until October 20, 2020. To apply, please send a resume with cover letter, and references to Rev. Mia McClain at [email protected]. (Posted 10-14-20)

Tennessee

YOUTH MINISTER. First Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN, is seeking a youth minister who will passionately disciple and lead our students, fostering spiritual growth through Bible study, service and relationship with our downtown congregation. We are seeking candidates with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with demonstrated experience working with students. Preferred qualifications include a Masters of Divinity degree (completed or attaining) as well as prior youth ministry or pastor experience. However, our committee and our church are committed to being guided by the Holy Spirit in the youth minister search process. We encourage potential candidates to apply who, after seeking the Lord’s guidance, feel called to explore ministry here. To submit a resume or express interest, please email us at [email protected] Additional information available at our website: https://fbcknox.org/ministries/community/youth/youth-minister-search/. (Posted 9-14-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Williamsburg Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor and spiritual leader. We are searching for an energetic leader who values social justice, is welcoming and affirming, is able to recruit and maintain new members, willing to develop and lead a regular adult learning group (Sunday School), can deliver inspiring, motivating and meaningful sermons, is able and willing to establish personal ties through private outreach with both members and guests, and is grounded in Christian theology while generally understanding and respecting other faith traditions. The Pastor shall have an active involvement with planning and leadership and will encourage people to become involved and to use their gifts in the support of our ministries. We are affiliated with several associations including the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. See our website for more details: https://www.williamsburgbaptist.com/. (Posted 9-15-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Kenbridge Baptist Church located in Kenbridge, VA, is seeking a full time pastor. Candidate should be an effective speaker who is comfortable with traditional and contemporary worship and have a strong commitment to developing the spiritual lives of our congregation and our community. Key elements to our ministry are outreach, missions and youth. Resumes can be emailed to [email protected]. (Posted 9-3-20)

