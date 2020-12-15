Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Illinois

FULL-TIME HOUSEPARENT COUPLES. The Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi, IL, seeks married couples to serve as houseparents. BCHFS is a Christian agency providing guidance and supervision to troubled adolescents in a group home. This position would require the couple to live 7-days a week in the cottage with the residents, followed by seven days off. Applicants must be 21+ and have an HS diploma/GED. This is a full-time position with benefits. Houseparents use biblical values in modeling a healthy family as they care for the children in their cottage. They manage the home to create a therapeutic environment. They work towards the goals established when each child is accepted at BCHFS. Within a structured environment, they ensure a holistic approach to nurturing each child. To apply or for more information, visit www.bchfs.com/employment. (Posted 12-7-20)

Indiana

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Terre Haute, IN, is seeking an associate pastor. First Baptist Church is our Jesus-centered home where we are led by the Holy Spirit and taught by God’s Word. We are home to a multi- and developing inter-generational congregation of people who love, seek, and rely on God daily. We are home to ever-growing Children and Youth Ministries. Our adults are as invested in their relationships with each other as they are in discipleship. Our home is amid targeted renovations and expansions to help facilitate community-facing activities. We strive to be the hands and feet of Christ here in the Wabash Valley. Please contact Region Minister, Mark Thompson at email: [email protected]. (Posted 11-23-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC, on Salisbury Street is seeking a Minister of Music. This minister will lead us in providing a thorough and comprehensive music ministry, in coordination with the other programs of the church. FBC Raleigh on Salisbury St. is an urban church located on Capitol Square and draws people from throughout the Triangle. We are a CBF-affiliated congregation that honors historic Baptist principles and welcomes women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through traditional liturgical worship in a historic sanctuary with an antiphonal organ. Please visit http://www.fbcraleigh.org/ to learn more about our congregation and this position. If you believe your gifts and skills might match our church, email us at [email protected] with the word “Application” in the subject line. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. We will respond within 48 hours to let you know we’ve received your application. If you have any questions, submit them to [email protected] with the word “Question” in the subject line. Contact person John Rhodes, [email protected], 919-815-7468. (Posted 11-23-20)

Texas

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister beginning immediately (exact beginning date flexible). 15 hours per week during school year. 20 hours per week during summer. Job Description highlights: Oversee and execute all activities related to the youth ministry of Royal Lane including youth Sunday School curriculum and teacher coordination. Plan and orchestrate Wednesday evening youth bible study and activities. Participate in on-going youth mission activities. Engage youth in social and racial justice events. Participate in and accompany the youth at a mid-winter retreat and summer youth camp. Participate in and manage the youth component of an annual church wide mission trip. Plan and conduct regular extra-curricular activities. The candidate will also be expected to participate in staff meetings, worship planning, ministerial visitation at hospitals, and serve as a worship leader as time and interest allow. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 12-8-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH. First Baptist Waynesboro, VA, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Spiritual Growth. The role of this associate pastor is to oversee the church’s connection and spiritual growth strategies under the direction and leadership of the Senior Pastor. The two main areas of work are (1) Oversight and execution of the spiritual growth of the church through group ministries with an emphasis on families and the educational structure of kids and youth, and (2) Responsible for creating an environment that welcomes new guests and provides next steps toward connection and spiritual growth. The APSG must have a passion for helping fellow believers grow in Christlikeness and in developing spiritual graces and spiritual disciplines. A seminary degree is required. Five years or more of pastoral experience and an understanding in faith development is preferred. Interested candidates may submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 12-14-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR OF YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. Parkwood Baptist Church, Annandale, VA, (Northern Virginia) is seeking a full-time Pastor of Youth and Young Adults. Visit https://www.parkwood.org/jobs for details. Please contact [email protected] with any questions. (Posted 12-14-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. B Christian Church in Suffolk, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor. Our suburban Christian church has a traditional worship style with 55-75 average Sunday attendance since Covid 19, and 100-125 prior to Covid. Bethlehem is involved with several community organizations including Coalition Against Poverty in Suffolk (CAPS) and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia through our food pantry ministry. A college and/or seminary degree is required. Pastoral experience is preferred. Interested candidates may submit information to the Pastoral Search Committee, Attention Laura Carter, Bethlehem Christian Church, 1549 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434 or email at [email protected]. (Posted 11-11-20)

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CHILDEN AND FAMILIES. Westwood Baptist Church in Springfield, VA, is looking for a full-time Minister of Children and Families. Westwood has recently developed a new Calling Statement that focuses on connecting with and serving our community and its families. As part of that focus, we are looking to expand our weekday ministry for preschoolers and launch a Before/After School program for children. The Minister of Children and Families will serve as the primary pastoral presence for Westwood families as well as develop and direct our new community initiatives. The successful candidate will need strong organization and delegation skills, the ability to dream big dreams and put plans into action, and a heart for the faith development of children. Westwood is located in Fairfax County, VA, and has 4 elementary schools in our immediate vicinity. To apply send a cover letter and resume to Holly Schmitz, chair of the search committee at [email protected]. (Posted 11-5-20)

AND MORE

DIRECTOR OF THRIVING CONGREGATIONS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Director of Thriving Congregations to give leadership to CBF’s “Thriving Congregations Initiative,” funded by a generous grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. The director will participate in comprehensive design of the initiative, oversee recruitment of participating congregations, coordinate retreats and other initiative activities and offer support to congregations and their leaders in and beyond their participation in this initiative. The Director of Thriving Congregations will collaborate with other CBF staff, state/regional coordinators not only in leading this critical initiative, but also in discovering other ways to equip and strengthen congregations. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment , complete an application, submit a cover letter and resume and include names of three initial references no later than January 15th, 2021. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 12-15-20)

