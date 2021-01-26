Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Illinois

FULL-TIME HOUSEPARENT COUPLES. The Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi, IL, seeks married couples to serve as houseparents. BCHFS is a Christian agency providing guidance and supervision to troubled adolescents in a group home. This position would require the couple to live 7-days a week in the cottage with the residents, followed by seven days off. Applicants must be 21+ and have an HS diploma/GED. This is a full-time position with benefits. Houseparents use biblical values in modeling a healthy family as they care for the children in their cottage. They manage the home to create a therapeutic environment. They work towards the goals established when each child is accepted at BCHFS. Within a structured environment, they ensure a holistic approach to nurturing each child. To apply or for more information, visit www.bchfs.com/employment. (Posted 12-7-20)

NewJersey

DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR BLACK CHURCH STUDIES. Princeton Theological Seminary is conducting a search for the first fulltime Director of its recently renamed Betsey Stockton Center for Black Church Studies. The Director will provide administrative and programmatic leadership for the center, develop theological critical research initiatives, coordinate seminars and workshops, and enhance the formative experiences of Princeton Seminary students (particularly those who are of African American heritage). This administrative position will also include opportunities for adjunct teaching. The ideal candidate will have both M.Div. and PhD degrees and will have experience both as a pastor and as a teaching scholar. Qualified candidates should send their cover letters and resumes and the names of three professional references to [email protected]. The deadline for the receipt of resumes is February 15, 2021, or until a new director has been selected. (Posted 12-24-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, 300 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC, 28120, is seeking a Minister of Music. The Minister serves as a resource to support, foster, and coordinates the worship and spiritual life of the congregation through congregational, choral, and instrumental music, in coordination with the other ministries of the church. FBC is 10 miles west of Charlotte and is a CBF-affiliated congregation, and we welcome women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through an eclectic worship style in a newly renovated 100-year-old sanctuary with a new pipe organ. Worship style is traditional base but a wide use of music through the centuries. We would like a Music Minister that represents all 7 of Michael Hawn’s “Streams of Christian Song.” Minimum Education: College and some seminary as minimum. Minimum Experience: 1 – 5 years. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. Contact person Bill Piercy [email protected]. (Posted 1-26-21)

Texas

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister beginning immediately (exact beginning date flexible). 15 hours per week during school year. 20 hours per week during summer. Job Description highlights: Oversee and execute all activities related to the youth ministry of Royal Lane including youth Sunday School curriculum and teacher coordination. Plan and orchestrate Wednesday evening youth bible study and activities. Participate in on-going youth mission activities. Engage youth in social and racial justice events. Participate in and accompany the youth at a mid-winter retreat and summer youth camp. Participate in and manage the youth component of an annual church wide mission trip. Plan and conduct regular extra-curricular activities. The candidate will also be expected to participate in staff meetings, worship planning, ministerial visitation at hospitals, and serve as a worship leader as time and interest allow. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 12-8-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH. First Baptist Waynesboro, VA, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Spiritual Growth. The role of this associate pastor is to oversee the church’s connection and spiritual growth strategies under the direction and leadership of the Senior Pastor. The two main areas of work are (1) Oversight and execution of the spiritual growth of the church through group ministries with an emphasis on families and the educational structure of kids and youth, and (2) Responsible for creating an environment that welcomes new guests and provides next steps toward connection and spiritual growth. The APSG must have a passion for helping fellow believers grow in Christlikeness and in developing spiritual graces and spiritual disciplines. A seminary degree is required. Five years or more of pastoral experience and an understanding in faith development is preferred. Interested candidates may submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 12-14-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR OF YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. Parkwood Baptist Church, Annandale, VA, (Northern Virginia) is seeking a full-time Pastor of Youth and Young Adults. Visit https://www.parkwood.org/jobs for details. Please contact [email protected] with any questions. (Posted 12-14-20)

AND MORE

CONGREGATIONAL STEWARDSHIP OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Congregational Stewardship Officer to oversee giving campaigns and maintain a successful annual giving program for CBF Partner churches. The Congregational Stewardship Officer will work alongside the Chief Development Officer and other members of CBF leadership to develop and maintain coordinated fundraising efforts. They will also collaborate with other CBF staff, state/regional coordinators not only in leading this critical initiative, but also in developing and implementing a strategic and coordinated plan to cultivate CBF partner congregations in their investment in the life of the fellowship. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment , complete an application, submit a cover letter and resume and include names of three initial references no later than February 8, 2021. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 1-12-21)

